Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 175,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

