Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,847. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

