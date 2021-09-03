RAI Finance (RAI) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00155168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.11 or 0.07801665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.70 or 0.99865541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00817116 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

