Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RAIFF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.80.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.