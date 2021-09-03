RAMP Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $144.02 million and approximately $141.03 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.74 or 0.00798494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047326 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

