Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,399 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

