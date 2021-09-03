Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 263605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

