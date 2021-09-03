Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:RANI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Rani Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RANI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

