Rarible One Day Volume Tops $11.38 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Rarible has a total market cap of $127.98 million and $11.38 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.99 or 0.00054169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,742,162 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

