Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 451,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

