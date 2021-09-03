Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 63,588 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.50. 1,371,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

