Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

