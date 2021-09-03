Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $4.48 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $2,302.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

