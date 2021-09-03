Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $842.85 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $842.85 million and approximately $300.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $12.95 or 0.00026424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,076,900 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

