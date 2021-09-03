RBO & Co. LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.37. 116,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

