RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies comprises about 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $262,553,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.69. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.92 and a twelve month high of $455.80.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

