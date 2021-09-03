Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.85. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

