Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Short Interest Update

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

