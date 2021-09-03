Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

