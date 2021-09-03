Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.10 million, a PE ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

