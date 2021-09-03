Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 7.2%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $52.05. 19,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,523,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,188. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

