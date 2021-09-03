RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $105.64 million and $2.34 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00312622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00172978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.00206492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

