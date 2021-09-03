REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.67. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 13,139 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REE. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

