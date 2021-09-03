Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

