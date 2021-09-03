Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

