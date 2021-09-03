Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

