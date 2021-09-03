Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CHCT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

