Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

