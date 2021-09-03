Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

