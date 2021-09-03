ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.77 Million

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $859.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $877.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

