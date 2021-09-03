RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

