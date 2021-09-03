Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

