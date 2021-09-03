Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

