Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,324 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $209.86 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

