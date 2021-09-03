Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,716 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trex were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

