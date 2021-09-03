Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

