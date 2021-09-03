Richard Aguilar Purchases 1,749 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insider Richard Aguilar acquired 1,749 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $20,865.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49.

CANO opened at $13.58 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $2,232,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

