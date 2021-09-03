River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.