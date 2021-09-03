River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $102,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.20. 10,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.