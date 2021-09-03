River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 19.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.88. 13,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

