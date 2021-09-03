River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.83. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

