River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 551 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.31. 34,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

