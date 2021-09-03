Robert C. Flexon Buys 10,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PG&E by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

