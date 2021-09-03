Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

MDT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

