Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 667 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.80. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

