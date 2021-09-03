Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 632 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. 21,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,637. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.