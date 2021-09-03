Roger Demers Sells 6,000 Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$17,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,705.

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.87 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$111.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

