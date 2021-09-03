Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

