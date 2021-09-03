Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $342.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.