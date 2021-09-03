ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00493586 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001054 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

